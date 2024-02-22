Dana (NYSE:DAN) Announces Earnings Results

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Dana updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.850 EPS.

Dana Trading Down 1.0 %

DAN opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Dana by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

