Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Allegion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.05 on Thursday. Allegion has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

