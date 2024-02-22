ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.57.
OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Shares of OGS stock opened at $60.41 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
