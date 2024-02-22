Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 238,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

