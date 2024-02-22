Analysts Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Price Target at GBX 619.17

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 533 ($6.71).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.55) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

ASC stock opened at GBX 365.20 ($4.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The firm has a market cap of £435.79 million, a PE ratio of -173.62, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 390.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 393.16. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 961 ($12.10).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

