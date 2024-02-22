CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $77.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

CarMax stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

