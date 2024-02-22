Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.45.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Shares of SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Thursday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
