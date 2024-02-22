Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $162.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

