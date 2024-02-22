HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HCA opened at $311.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.35 and a 200 day moving average of $264.93. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $314.82. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

