Brokerages Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) PT at $147.56

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.56.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,220,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,153,000 after buying an additional 140,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,586,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,117,000 after buying an additional 40,151 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

