Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Evercore boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

