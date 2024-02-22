Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $422.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $424.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $448.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.93 and a 200 day moving average of $403.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

