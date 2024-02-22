Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $41.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,431,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,542,000 after buying an additional 457,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after buying an additional 5,933,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,995,000 after buying an additional 2,432,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.