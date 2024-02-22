Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $41.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.
TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Teck Resources stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
