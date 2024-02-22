Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.89.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Shares of VOYA stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $77.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
