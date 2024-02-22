Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $529.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $532.00.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $538.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.51.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 631,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,417,000 after acquiring an additional 506,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

