Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

