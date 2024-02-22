Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

