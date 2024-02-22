Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

