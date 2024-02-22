Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after buying an additional 184,657 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.55 and its 200 day moving average is $151.78. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

