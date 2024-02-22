Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.55 and its 200 day moving average is $151.78. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $173.32.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.
Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
