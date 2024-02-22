Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $62.17

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.