Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$51.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total value of C$231,192.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$46.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$46.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

