Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $127.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

