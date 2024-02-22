Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $72,730,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after buying an additional 857,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

