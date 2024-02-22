DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -137.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

