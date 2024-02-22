Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $55.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after buying an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,389,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.