CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $77.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

KMX opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

