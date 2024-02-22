Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target at $138.63

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

