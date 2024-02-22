NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

