Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.73.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chewy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,559,285 shares of company stock worth $254,221,095. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 364.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,240 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 171.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 234,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 101.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,131 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Trading Down 2.7 %

CHWY stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 802.50, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.93. Chewy has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.