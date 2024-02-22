Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.17.

IMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Immunocore by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 63,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Immunocore by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after buying an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $70.24 on Thursday. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

