Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.17.

IMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Immunocore by 89.4% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $70.24 on Thursday. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

