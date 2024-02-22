Brokerages Set Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT at $21.80

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. Cutera has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

