Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $24.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.73. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Banking System news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 462,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

