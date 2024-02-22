Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $59.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.
Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 2.0 %
HGV opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.
