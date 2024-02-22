Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $59.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $9,938,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGV opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

