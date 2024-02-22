Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $156,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,025 shares of company stock worth $3,407,649. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z opened at $53.78 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

