Brokerages Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCFC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $905.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

