Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.11.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
