Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 252,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after buying an additional 2,827,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 189,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 86,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

