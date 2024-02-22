Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 46.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Stock Performance
Shares of ACCD stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $890.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.15. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.
