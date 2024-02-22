Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $44.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $395,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 106.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 88,589 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 59.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 523,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 194,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.95. Insmed has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

