Brokerages Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target at $9.47

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.47.

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

TME stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297,884 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

