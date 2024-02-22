Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

About Advantage Energy

TSE:AAV opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50.

(Get Free Report

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.