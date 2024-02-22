Analyzing Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Integrated Ventures and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -581.64% -3,899.18% -418.14% Mawson Infrastructure Group -142.09% -108.21% -58.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 2.10 -$25.46 million ($13.55) -0.12 Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.36 -$52.76 million N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

