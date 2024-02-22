Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

ATRA stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

