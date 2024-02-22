Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$162.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. In related news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$140.61 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$128.88 and a 52 week high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$142.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$145.77.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

