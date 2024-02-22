Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives $12.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,831,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,947,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after buying an additional 4,990,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1,767.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after buying an additional 4,730,410 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

