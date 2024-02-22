Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.25.

FTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$34.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$31.83 and a 1 year high of C$46.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

