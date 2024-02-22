Head-To-Head Comparison: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) versus Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 2 12 9 0 2.30 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 5 1 3.17

Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $254.19, indicating a potential upside of 8.71%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.12%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 26.52% 23.48% 14.56% Kimbell Royalty Partners 29.89% 12.40% 7.09%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 161.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $24.29 billion 2.25 $7.85 billion $20.94 11.17 Kimbell Royalty Partners $248.06 million 5.88 $111.97 million $1.26 12.21

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

