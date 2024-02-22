Head to Head Comparison: ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) vs. Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ProKidney and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 11 0 3.00

Profitability

ProKidney presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 952.63%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus target price of $29.27, indicating a potential upside of 32.76%. Given ProKidney’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProKidney is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

This table compares ProKidney and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -7.44% Cabaletta Bio N/A -47.05% -43.21%

Volatility and Risk

ProKidney has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProKidney and Cabaletta Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$108.03 million ($0.59) -2.58 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$52.97 million ($1.71) -12.89

Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProKidney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProKidney beats Cabaletta Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing CD19-CAR T investigational therapy, for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases; PLA2R-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat patients with PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.