Brokerages Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) PT at $9.00

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at $2,298,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.92.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

